Amid ongoing speculation linking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona, Arsenal will reportedly demand at least €55m to green light any exit.

Given the 30-year-old has bagged 61 goals and 13 assists in 97 appearances for the Gunners, they would undoubtedly hope to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future.

However, as they face the threat of failing to qualify for the Champions League again next season, depending on how it’s decided the league campaign ends if games can’t be played, Aubameyang is also edging closer to entering the final 12 months of his current contract.

Unless a renewal is signed, Arsenal will then find themselves at risk of losing their talismanic captain for nothing in 2021, and so they could be forced into a situation where they have to cash in.

According to Sport, it’s noted that Barcelona are keen on the Gabon international, while they suggest that Arsenal will demand at least €55m to green light any exit for him.

Further, it’s added Arsenal are resigned to losing their prolific goalscorer this summer as the situation looks bleak with regards to the likelihood of him signing a new contract.

Time will tell if they get that figure or if Barcelona attempt to bring it down given he will only have a year to run on his deal, but either way, it will be a major blow for the Gunners to lose him if Aubameyang does indeed move on this summer.

That said, while it likely won’t be much of a consolation to many fans, pocketing €55m or more from his sale would allow them to bring in a quality replacement, but Mikel Arteta will surely be desperate to keep his star man and build around him rather than have to find a new signing to fill any potential void.