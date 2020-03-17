UEFA propose new date for Champions League final amid coronavirus crisis

UEFA have reportedly proposed June 27th as the new date for this season’s Champions League final as the football calendar adjusts to the coronavirus crisis.

The final had been due to be played on Saturday 30th May, but the season has just been suspended, leading to major leagues and European competitions to be put on hold.

Marca claim UEFA are now proposing the 27th of June for the Champions League final, but it must be said that that immediately looks rather ambitious.

One obviously hopes the spread of coronavirus can be halted as it has been quite successfully in China, where it originated, but the situation seems highly unpredictable.

It also seems highly likely that the Champions League final would have to be played behind closed doors, but it will be interesting to see if football can return at some stage this summer.

With Euro 2020 looking set to be postponed until summer 2021, that leaves extra room for the club season to be finished this year.