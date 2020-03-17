Video: Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi posts update after recovery from coronavirus

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has posted a video update showing how well he’s recovered from recently contracting coronavirus.

The England international shared an Instagram story of himself cycling and looking in great shape again after the illness, which tends to only produce mild symptoms in most young people.

Hudson-Odoi’s illness means, however, that he and the entire Chelsea squad must remain in self isolation to prevent the virus spreading to more vulnerable people, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Still, it’s encouraging to see Hudson-Odoi looking well and keeping himself busy during what could be a pretty lonely and boring period for many of us!