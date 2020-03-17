Chelsea star Mason Mount has apologised to manager Frank Lampard for breaking rules regarding self isolation during the outbreak of coronavirus.

As previously reported by the Daily Mirror, Mount met up to play football with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice despite the fact that he was meant to be self isolating after Blues team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi recently contracted the illness that is spreading all over the world.

This was clearly irresponsible from Mount and the Daily Mail claim he’s now apologised to Lampard for breaking this important rule, with all of us likely to have put up with spending more time inside for a few months.

Mount has had a fine season for Chelsea and it’s understandable that footballers will be finding it difficult to be unable to do the job they love, but it’s far more important to be cautious for the sake of elderly people and those with underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus likely won’t affect footballers or young people like Mount a great deal other than some mild symptoms, with Hudson-Odoi already looking well after recovering from the illness.