Classy Sadio Mane makes £41,000 donation to help Senegal fight coronavirus

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has donated £41,000 to the FCFA, a health organisation leading the battle against coronavirus in his home country Senegal.

The pandemic has impacted most of the world at this point, with cases and death rolls rising each day as it causes huge tragedy and disruption.

With sporting events grinding to a halt in recent weeks to avoid the further spread of the virus after a number of high-profile cases, the focus has ultimately been on how the world is going to fight it, control it and ensure that it comes out the other side in as strong a position as possible.

According to BBC Sport, Mane is doing his part as he has donated £41,000 to the FCFA to help them cope and work to find a solution, with 27 confirmed cases in Senegal thus far.

His agent said that he decided to make the donation “spontaneously when he saw the evolution of the situation”.

It remains unclear at this stage as to how Senegal have approached the situation in terms of testing and when they expect their figures to peak, but the relevant bodies will no doubt appreciate Mane’s help and his push to find others to get involved and offer the necessary help as the world battles this pandemic.