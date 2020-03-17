Video: Wenger and Tottenham boss Mourinho among big names to team up to give important coronavirus advice

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been joined by big names like Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino to provide the public with important advice on dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus.
Watch the video clip below, which features Mourinho, Wenger, Pochettino and others such as Manchester United Women’s team manager Casey Stoney and Women’s World Cup winner Jill Ellis.
The key footballing figures team up to remind us all of five key responsibilities we should adhere to to prevent the spread of coronavirus…
- Wash your hands frequently, if possible with alcohol-based hand gel
- If you have a cough, don’t cover your mouth as usual, but cough into your elbow. Also do this for sneezing and immediately dispose of any tissues.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the virus entering your body
- Keep your distance socially – avoid non-essential socialising and keep at least one metre away from anyone who coughs or sneezes
- If you feel unwell, stay at home. In some countries even those who feel well may also be advised to self isolate.