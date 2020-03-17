Chelsea manager Frank Lampard looks to have been given a boost to his previously reported interest in sealing the transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international has recently been linked with the Blues by Don Balon, who reported that Lampard was eager for his club to pursue a move for the ‘keeper to replace the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Donnarumma makes sense as someone who could be an upgrade on Kepa at Stamford Bridge, and it now seems a deal has been made that bit more likely.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are now ready to clear Donnarumma to leave the San Siro as long as his asking price of €50million is met.

That should be perfectly affordable for a club like Chelsea, and would actually be less money than the fee they paid for Kepa, which was £71m, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Kepa recently lost his place under Lampard, though he had also looked like winning it back after some strong performances in a few games before the season was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.