€220m-rated trio on Real Madrid shortlist as they eye key signing to bolster midfield

Real Madrid reportedly have a three-man transfer shortlist this summer as they hope to bolster their options in midfield.

As things currently stand with the coronavirus pandemic putting things on hold, Los Blancos remain in the hunt for the La Liga title and Champions League this season.

Given their deficit to Manchester City and the lead rivals Barcelona have, it will take a significant turnaround from Zinedine Zidane’s men to ensure that they come away with two major trophies this year.

With that potential disappointment in mind, it has led to speculation regarding the summer transfer window and a possible key signing that Real Madrid could make ahead of next season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, one area that Zidane is particularly keen to improve is in midfield, and more specifically, a player that can compete and step in for Casemiro in a crucial role to dictate and dominate games in the heart of the side.

The Brazilian international is still only 28 years of age and so has a lot more to offer, but the lack of quality depth is seemingly the issue at hand for Real Madrid and a long-term replacement could also be desired.

In turn, the report goes on to suggest that there are three candidates on their transfer shortlist, and they are Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba and Lille ace Boubakary Soumare.

As per Mundo Deportivo, they note that both Camavinga and Soumare would cost €60m apiece to prise away from their current clubs, while the Guardian have previously suggested that Manchester United want €100m to green light an exit for Pogba this summer.

In turn, the Spanish giants will have to dig deep into their pockets if they wish to sign one of three players on their radar, with Zidane seemingly eager to address what he perceives as a key issue in the current squad.