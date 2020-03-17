It’s hard to make light of something as awful as the Coronavirus, but a global virus that prevents Scotland qualifying for a major national tournament would be one of the most Scottish things of all time.

It doesn’t really matter how close we come, there’s always something that gets in the way, but the European Championships being delayed a year could actually play into Stevie Clark’s hands.

They still need to negotiate the play offs that will now be suspended, but there are plenty of good players who were struggling for injury so this might work out well.

Although there’s talk about trying to get these games completed as quickly as possible, there’s no huge rush so it’s easy to see them happening at the end of this year or the start of 2021.

It might be an overly optimistic stance to take, but key players like Kieran Tierney, John McGinn and Scott McTominay are either out or are just coming back from injuries, so this should give them plenty of time to regain fitness.

There’s also the great national hope that is Billy Gilmour, so this could also allow him to develop more and be in a position to force his way into the senior set up too.

Of course this is Scotland so a crushing defeat in the first play-off against Israel is still inevitable, but it’s nice to be optimistic for a while.