Euro 2020 has been postponed until next summer, according to a tweet from the official account of the Norwegian Football Association.

UEFA have yet to officially announce their decision, but the Norwegian FA claim that is the decision that the European football governing body has come to.

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020

This is certainly the decision many have been increasingly expecting amid the outbreak of coronavirus around the world, which has put the football season and other major sporting events to a halt.

The Premier League is currently due to resume in early April, but with every passing day that seems less and less likely.

Still, the apparent decision to postpone the European Championships for a year could help football’s decision makers find more time for the club season to continue this summer or later in the year.

It is not clear why the Norwegian FA have released this information before anyone else, but it would not be surprising if an official announcement were to soon follow.