EURO 2021: Dates, venues, playoffs and tickets – impact on domestic football

After UEFA announced that the European Championships would be postponed until 2021, there are a number of questions surrounding the new tournament.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic which has ground almost all sporting events to a halt in the coming weeks with cases and death tolls continuing to rise around the world, the European football governing body took the decision to postpone the Euros until next summer.

That in turn is arguably the most sensible decision that they could have taken in the current circumstances, but naturally there are various questions and some uncertainty surrounding what impact the decision will have moving forward.

Here are key things to know about Euro 2021…

The Euro 2021 tournament will take place between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

All hosts are expected to remain the same, although given the full schedule and venues haven’t been confirmed as of yet, it’s unclear if the final will still be held at Wembley.

There are of course the Euro playoffs still to be played. These will now take place in June 2020, although it remains to be seen if the coronavirus outbreak crisis allows for that to happen.

The UEFA meeting on Tuesday was always seen as being crucial to the impact on domestic football. The decision to postpone EURO 2020 will now potentially give a bigger window to the domestic leagues to finish their campaigns, depending on the outbreak.

More information on tickets is expected in the coming weeks, but UEFA have confirmed that any ticketholders who can’t make the rescheduled fixtures in 2021 will get a full refund.

Meanwhile, the new international schedule for next summer will now also mean that the Nations League and Women’s European Championships may well be moved.

UEFA will no doubt make further announcements in time, but any further decisions will undoubtedly depend on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic moving forward.

The next step though will be to see what domestic FAs decide in terms of how best to conclude their campaigns, if possible to do so.