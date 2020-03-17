Video: Cesc Fabregas posts his HILARIOUS attempt to deal with self isolation

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas perhaps seems a bit bored as he heads into day four of his self isolation.

Watch the video below as the Monaco ace runs out onto his balcony to shout good morning to his neighbours.

Day 4 of isolation and people are getting really tense up here… ? #CoronaVirus #YoMeQuedoEnCasa ?? pic.twitter.com/oK0i6YK6Qk — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 17, 2020

In response, one of his neighbours shouts “f**k you” back at him, with Fabregas then responding with the same!

Spending a lot of time cooped up at home is not the easiest thing in the world, and it seems to be taking its toll on Fabregas…