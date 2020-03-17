Menu

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel quits Trabzonspor after criticism over league’s response to Coronavirus outbreak

There are a few incredible things to take away from this story, but firstly let’s all marvel at the fact that John Obi Mikel is only 32 years old.

He made his professional debut all the back in 2004, before making his name at Chelsea following a contract controversy where he may have signed for Manchester United as well.

He was still playing in Turkey with Trabzonspor who also had Daniel Sturridge, but that’s now over after it was confirmed his contract with the club has been cancelled:

We can probably all agree that a world without football is an awful thing, but we’ve seen how many players have been testing positive for the virus so we have to respect the decision to stop playing for now.

That’s not the case in Turkey, where games are still continuing despite the global crisis:

The latest announcement from the Turkish league is they will still continue behind closed doors, so it’s easy to see why Obi Mikel was furious at having to put his and his family’s health at risk to keep playing.

