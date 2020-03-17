Former Manchester United loanee signing, Andy Kellet, has recently been speaking about his transition from training on a park with Plymouth, to joining the Red Devils in the space of just a few months.

The midfielder joined United back on transfer deadline day in 2015 on loan from Bolton Wanderers, much to the surprise of both fans and pundits. Despite the dream move, Kellet failed to make a senior appearance for the club, having predominantly moved to play for the Under 21’s.

Speaking about the move, as quoted by nonleaguefootballdaily.com, the Englishman clearly found the whole situation bizarre: “At the time it was an unbelievable feeling for me, but then people would say, off the cuff sort of, ‘how’ve you nicked that move?’ and stuff like that, and that makes you feel worse about the situation than it was.”

The transfer was certainly a shock, as Kellet was on loan to Plymouth from Bolton at the time, where he was expected to eventually break into the first team with the latter.

As you would expect, it was a big step up personally for the midfielder. Kellet went on to say: “It was a complete transformation, because the six months before that, I was on loan at Plymouth and we were training on a park, you would have to take your own breakfast/dinner in. That might seem like nothing, but when you go to Man United a couple of months after, and you get literally everything for you, you’re working normal nine to five hours because it’s so professional in terms of training, gym, food, video analysis, stuff like that.”

The Englishman now finds himself at National League North side Alfreton Town. It would appear that Kellet has certainly had quite the career and whilst his time at United was brief, the memory will undoubtedly stay with him forever.