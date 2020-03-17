We’ve seen cases of the Coronavirus rising all around the world recently, but there are a startling amount of Italian footballers who are testing positive.

In many ways it’s not a surprise when you consider that Italy is one of the European countries that’s been affected the most, but it should also raise questions about Serie A continuing for as long as it did.

Even if fans weren’t there, you could see players embracing and kissing each other on the cheek before the game, so if any of them had it then it would’ve been easy to spread.

The concern at Juventus started when The BBC confirmed that Daniele Rugani had tested positive for the virus, and now another first team star has tested positive too:

We mostly hear that athletes should be fine and make a full recovery, but it’s still concerning so here’s hoping that Matuidi and his family are safe and he goes on to make a full recovery. Thankfully a later update seems to indicate everything is okay with the French international: