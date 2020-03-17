Good news for Chelsea: Positive update on contract talks with talented starlet

It’s reported that Chelsea and talented starlet Tino Anjorin are making progress in talks over a new contract to commit his long-term future to the club.

The 18-year-old has made his breakthrough this season having made two appearances for the senior side, while he’s bagged 11 goals and six assists in 23 appearances at youth level.

SEE MORE: Chelsea star apologises to Frank Lampard after breaking coronavirus isolation rule

With Frank Lampard handing a number of the club’s youth products a chance to impress this season, Anjorin will no doubt be hoping to follow the path the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Fikayo Tomori have taken.

His current contract is set to expire in 2021, which could be a cause for concern as he edges towards the last 12 months of the deal, but there is reportedly promising news for Chelsea fans.

As per Goal.com, and re-reported by The Sun, the two parties are making progress in contract talks, although they’re not quite there yet in terms of a full agreement on all the details involved.

Nevertheless, it’s a positive update in the sense that they’re seemingly moving in the right direction to continue together, rather than run the risk of parting ways this summer to avoid the threat of seeing him leave on a free transfer in 2021.

Perhaps initially forced upon Lampard due to their transfer ban, the strategy to give the club’s youngsters a chance to impress has paid off to an extent this season.

If Chelsea can find the right balance by bringing in experience in the transfer market to complement the talented youth coming through, it could lead to a sustained level of success in the coming years.

Time will tell whether or not Anjorin is part of that plan, but certainly based on the report above, it sounds as though Chelsea are moving closer towards tying him down to a new deal rather than facing the disappointment of losing a top talent with plenty of potential.