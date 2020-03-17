Liverpool have been tipped as a possible transfer destination for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish despite rumoured interest from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League, and that has seen him linked with a potential £70million move to Man Utd by the Daily Star.

This makes sense for both United and Grealish, with the Red Devils looking for a creative flair player of this type, while the England Under-21 international would no doubt relish a move to a bigger club.

Grealish has shown he could be a star for a big six side, and Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool could make sense as the player’s next move.

The former Sunderland and England striker, speaking to Football Insider, believes Grealish is a player from one of the relegation candidates who makes sense as one who could be poached by a bigger team, with the report also noting how Jurgen Klopp has done this before with Xherdan Shaqiri, Andrew Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

“Those world’s best players want to come and play for Liverpool and Klopp. He plays a certain style and he will not buy someone unless it plays his system,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“The obvious one is Jack Grealish. If Villa go down I am certain he will move on. Could he play for Liverpool? He is the only one out of the bottom three or four teams that could fit in that team.

“They will certainly be targeting players from top abroad teams and around the world.”