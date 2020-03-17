Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly eyeing a big summer transfer window swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

And in order to get Kane’s price tag down from as much as €175million, Perez will apparently try offering one of Gareth Bale or Luka Modric to Spurs, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham would accept this, but it could be decent business for them if they struggle to persuade Kane to stay at the club.

The England international’s future has looked in some doubt recently as the Telegraph have claimed he could look to leave Tottenham if they fail to win silverware this season or qualify for the Champions League.

Of course, the current coronavirus crisis means it’s hard to tell when the season will be completed, or indeed if it can be at all, but today’s news that Euro 2020 has been postponed by a year should help make more room for the club season to finish at some point.

Kane would no doubt be a huge loss for Spurs, but Bale and Modric are two former players who shone in their first stints in north London and could do so again.