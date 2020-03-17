‘It is an honour’ – Agent of rumoured Barcelona target reacts to speculation

The agent of Lazio defender Luiz Felipe has responded to transfer rumours linking his client with a move to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine season to date, making 23 appearances for Lazio and playing a crucial role in their Serie A title push.

It appears as though his impressive form has attracted attention from elsewhere, and while his agent seemingly left the door open to a possible move to Barcelona in the future, he was quick to also reiterate that his client has more immediate priorities to deal with.

“If Barca follows you, it is an honour,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo, who note the reported interest from the Catalan giants. “Although, the player now has his head with Lazio and trying to win the title, once all this situation that is affecting us with the coronavirus is sorted. Barca is Barca.

“Nobody spoke to me yet,” he added. “What I can tell you is that thanks to the great campaign he is doing with Lazio, several clubs are asking about him at the club before the coronavirus exploded, so it would not surprise me if he also sparked Barca’s interest. There are no central defenders on the market.”

While Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet have seemingly established themselves as the first-choice pairing at Barcelona this season, the former turns 34 next year and so a long-term replacement will perhaps be needed sooner rather than later.

Samuel Umtiti has continued to struggle with injury problems this season, while Jean-Clair Todibo left in January on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

That in turn leaves little to no depth in the central defensive positions barring the youngsters coming through at the club, and so perhaps swooping for Felipe makes sense to address a key concern for coach Quique Setien.

Time will tell though if they can prise him away from Lazio in the summer, as for now, his agent is clearly trying to remain focused on their bid for success this season.