Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho in a potential £118million deal this summer.

The England international is one of the most exciting prospects in world football and has been strongly linked with Manchester United in recent times by the Daily Mirror and others.

Sancho could be a fine fit at Old Trafford given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needs for more quality in attack, but it remains to be seen if they can now fight off competition from Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants are now seemingly looking at the £118m-rated Sancho as a more realistic alternative to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Still, it may be that Sancho remains more of a Plan B for Los Blancos, and that could benefit Man Utd if the player is keen to feel particularly wanted by whichever club he joins next.

MUFC fans will hope they can persuade the 19-year-old to make the move to Manchester, but much will depend on what can happen in the coming months in terms of securing Champions League football.

United look in a good position to make a late break into the top four as long as the season can in fact be recommenced later this year once the coronavirus crisis hopefully dies down.

Real Madrid are regulars in the competition so might be the more tempting destination as they might offer the more realistic prospect of actually winning the trophy.