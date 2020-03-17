Liverpool have been handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Bundesliga midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to Bild (via HITC).

The 23-year-old plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, a club that is reportedly set to lose a large chunk of revenue following the coronavirus outbreak. As per Bild, the German side are facing a loss of around €35m, with such financial implications likely to mean that they will cash in on their key player.

Zakaria is one of the transfer window’s most prized assets, being recognised as one of the most talented midfielders in the Bundesliga itself. Interest in the youngster appears high, with Sky Germany recently citing both Liverpool and Manchester United in being very interested in a move for the player.

With all sports across Europe virtually being put on pause, clubs are set to face a loss in revenue, with no fixtures going ahead. Monchengladbach appear to be one of many that will be hit hardest by the virus, even if they do qualify for the Champions League.

Bild report that such a loss could lead to the sale of Zakaria, with Jurgen Klopp’s men appearing to be the frontrunners at the moment. After no senior signings were made last summer, fans will no doubt expect Liverpool to be busy in the next transfer window.