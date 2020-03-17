Liverpool have reportedly been handed what could be a considerable transfer boost as Chelsea have cooled their interest in Timo Werner to focus on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Werner has been in fine form for RB Leipzig in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young forwards in the game.

The Germany international would no doubt strengthen big clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea, though the Blues arguably need a new striker even more than Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Still, according to The Athletic, Chelsea seem to have accepted defeat in their bid to sign Werner ahead of Liverpool, so will prioritise Dembele to strengthen up front this summer.

In fairness, Dembele is by no means a bad alternative for CFC to go for, with the Frenchman sure to be an upgrade on the likes of Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud following difficult seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool fans will hope that this report accurately suggests their club is now firmly in pole position to land Werner ahead of any competition.