Cricket team declared league winners to set possible precedent to boost Liverpool

Cricket team New South Wales have been declared winners of the Marsh Sheffield Shield after the season was ended due to coronavirus.

This is according to Cricket.com, and could serve as some comfort for Liverpool fans during these uncertain times as the Premier League season faces the very real prospect of being voided entirely.

However, there may also be hope of ending the season with standings as they are, which is what has happened with New South Wales, who enjoyed a 12-point lead in their league.

Liverpool are a massive 25 points clear at the top of the current Premier League table, and needed just two more wins from their final nine games to be confirmed as champions – something everyone has understandably been treating as an all-but-certainty.

Still, it’s unclear what will happen yet as in theory the English top flight is scheduled to resume in early April, even if that’s increasingly starting to look very ambitious.

Liverpool have waited 30 years to win the title and this would be the most bizarre and cruel way for them to miss out on the trophy that was almost certainly going to be theirs, but perhaps this decision in cricket can set a precedent that works in their favour.