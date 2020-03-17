Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly keen on a transfer move to Barcelona, according to news outlet Sport (via The Daily Star).

The report states that the forward’s family are currently living in the Spanish city, with such a factor playing a key part in the player not committing his long-term future to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has previously addressed the uncertainty surrounding Aubameyang’s future, but did state that it is important for the club to keep their star man.

With 17 Premier League goals this season, only Jamie Vardy has managed more in the division, highlighting just how essential the forward is to the Gunners. In fact, no player at the club has scored more goals than Aubameyang since he arrived back in 2018, justifying exactly why Arteta wants the player to remain in north London.

Despite his manager’s wishes, Sport state that the player is still very keen to move to Barcelona and he would have actually done so earlier in the year, if it had been possible.

There can be no denying Aubameyang’s importance to Arsenal and he is no doubt a fan favourite, but there remains a question over whether the club can match his ambitions. He is a calibre of player that would start for the majority of teams across Europe, and Arsenal’s lack of competing at the top could result in him forcing a move come the summer.

At 30 years of age, the striker will be keen to add some major silverware to his personal collection, something that is not currently guaranteed by his present club.