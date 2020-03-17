Odion Ighalo’s agent discusses his time at Man United amid rumours over permanent transfer

The agent of Odion Ighalo has given a heartwarming account of his time at Manchester United so far as the Nigerian striker enjoys a surprisingly successful loan stint at Old Trafford.

The former Watford man has not, up until now, had the most glittering career, despite a previously prolific spell in the Premier League during his time at Vicarage Road.

Still, Ighalo joined Man Utd on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window and has made the most of this unexpected opportunity so far.

There’s been talk from the Daily Mirror and others about United potentially signing Ighalo permanently in a £15million transfer deal, and it certainly looks like that could be a good option for them.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely happen, and his agent Patrick Bastianelli has not exactly given much anyway in that respect.

Still, speaking to Tuttosport, as translated by Sport Witness, he did give an emotional account of this remarkable point in Ighalo’s career.

“Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe. Manchester is a prize for everything he’s shown in recent years,” he said.

“Odion is a person who always looks ahead, always in a positive way.”

On the 30-year-old scoring his first goal for United, his agent added: “It was also exciting for us to see his reaction, the happiness in his eyes. Couldn’t believe it…”