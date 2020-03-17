Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and his family reportedly held transfer talks with Barcelona during the worst period at the club under Jose Mourinho.

According to The Athletic, players’ confidence was damaged by Mourinho, with Fred a notable example, while the report also names the likes of Rashford, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial as not being unhappy when he left, due to playing within themselves and feeling afraid of making mistakes.

The report explains that this led Rashford and his family to contact Barcelona, though the Catalan giants were not optimistic that United would sell the England international.

Man Utd fans will be relieved Rashford and others ended up staying, with Mourinho being sacked midway through the 2018/19 season and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford has been one of a number of players to improve a great deal under Solskjaer, and he’s long been a real fan favourite at Old Trafford after rising through the club’s academy.

MUFC supporters will no doubt be hugely proud of their team’s record when it comes to promoting homegrown players, and it would have been gutting for them to see a talent like Rashford end up at Barcelona.