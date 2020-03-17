Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has discussed his first ever interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo when he first linked up with the Portuguese national team.

The former Sporting Lisbon star has been an instant hit since moving to Old Trafford this January, and fans will be intrigued to hear how it sounds like Ronaldo had a positive impact on his career.

The Juventus forward, who remains a big Man Utd favourite from his successful stint with the club earlier in his career, showed a touch of class to approach Fernandes and tell him how well he thought he was playing for Sporting.

Fernandes admits this gesture left a mark on him, and that it was a compliment enough for Ronaldo to approach him first, rather than the other way round.

“From the beginning he treated me very well in the national team. We young people look at him as an idol, for me he always has been,” Fernandes told Cronache di Spogliatoio, as translated by Sport Witness.

“It was very important on the first day with the national team. He came to me, saying: ‘You are doing well at Sporting. Play your cards here. Keep it up.’

“It was a dream for me: he had come to me, not vice versa. Those words make the difference, even just the fact that he came. When we look at the best players, we respect them, but that gesture left a mark.”

The 25-year-old just won the Premier League player of the month for February after a fast start with United, and perhaps MUFC fans can enjoy the fact that Ronaldo may have played a small role in boosting his confidence at an important time.