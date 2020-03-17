Manchester United have reportedly triggered the option to keep Nemanja Matic at the club for another year by extending his contract until 2021.

The Serbia international had been due to be a free agent at the end of this season, but it seems the Red Devils always had the option to extend his stay if they wanted to.

According to the Manchester Evening News, they have now done that, and fans will no doubt be delighted after Matic’s much-improved form in recent times.

Despite falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the start of the season, injuries meant Matic had started to play more regularly, and he looked back to his best again as the team in general also improved.

It seems a no-brainer to keep Matic for longer, and United fans will now just hope the former Chelsea man can continue to contribute to the team once the football resumes.

The Premier League is currently suspended until at least early April, but not much is known about when it’s actually likely to be completed, if at all.