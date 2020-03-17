Man Utd are reportedly interested in veteran Inter defender Diego Godin as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to shore up his backline.

The Red Devils have conceded 30 goals in 29 Premier League games so far this season, which in fact gives them the fourth best defensive record in the top flight.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid rival Manchester United for potential £118million transfer

Solskjaer has managed to settle on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the heart of the defence, although Eric Bailly has also slotted in while he’s also used a three-man backline at times too.

With that in mind, it doesn’t appear as though that position needs to be a priority for Man Utd this summer, but speculation is linking them with a possible signing.

AS reported that the Uruguayan stalwart hasn’t fitted in under Antonio Conte as desired this season, and so he could be on the move at the end of the campaign.

Now, Calciomercato add that a previously rumoured interested party from England is Man Utd, who could be looking to add quality depth in that department moving forward.

Godin has made just 25 appearances across all competitions this season, as he has regularly been in and out of the side, missing four of the last nine Serie A games having been left on the bench by Conte.

In turn, it would seem as though an exit could be a sensible solution for all parties, but there will arguably have to be some movement at United first to create space in the squad for him.

Phil Jones is still at the club but has struggled for playing time this season, while Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are currently out on loan.

Add to that group a couple of youngsters in Tim Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe, it seems as though Solskjaer has plenty of short-term and long-term options in that area of the squad.

Nevertheless, Godin’s experience and track record at the top level for club and country could help add a crucial balance alongside the youngsters coming through at Old Trafford.