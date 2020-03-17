Man Utd will reportedly face a major transfer scrap in their bid to sign Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish this summer, with Chelsea and Liverpool also interested.

The 24-year-old has bagged nine goals and eight assists in 31 appearances so far this season, as he has been a leading figure and captain for Villa dating back to their stint in the Championship.

Regarded as one of the most talented English players in the Premier League, Grealish has a big future ahead of him for club and country, and if Villa are relegated this season, that could lead to further talk of an exit this summer.

As reported by Calciomercato, should Man Utd choose to step up their pursuit for Grealish, they could be met with competition from Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Particularly in the case of Liverpool and Man City as they continue to lead the way in terms of the Premier League title race and trophies, and perhaps also Chelsea if they pip United to Champions League qualification, the Red Devils could be in a weak position in their attempt to lead the race.

As per the Daily Star, it has been suggested that Man Utd are preparing a £70m bid to sign Grealish this summer, and so it remains to be seen if their rivals are willing to compete with them on that front.

Given what he could add to their respective squads and the quality that he possesses, Grealish is going to be a player in demand this summer regardless of whether Villa stay up or not.

That said, given his ties to his boyhood club, if they were to preserve their Premier League status and can show him a path to being competitive in the years to come, perhaps he could decide to stay and leave all these English giants disappointed this summer at least.