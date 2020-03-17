Manchester United cancel training following government advice on coronavirus

Manchester United have reportedly cancelled training and have players undergoing individual fitness regimes at home following government advice on tackling the spread of coronavirus.

The Premier League season was recently suspended, along with many other leagues across the world, in a bid to prevent crowds gathering and spreading the virus.

However, Man Utd had continued training until the government yesterday announced that people should avoid non-essential social contact, as reported by the Daily Express.

United players will now have to train at home, which looks like increasingly becoming the norm at the moment as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise.

It remains to be seen when we will see the Red Devils or indeed the rest of the league back in action again, with the season currently suspended until early April.

It seems likely, however, that this initial return date looks a tad ambitious and there’s even talk that the 2019/20 campaign will not be able to be completed, with a new season hopefully starting later in the year.