Opinion: EURO 2020 delay could play havoc with Barcelona’s plans to appoint a new manager this Summer

The decision to sack Ernesto Valverde and replace him with Quique Setien never looked like a long term solution, so plenty of fans may have expected Barcelona to appoint a new manager in the Summer.

Although Setien signed a multiple year contract, it sounds like there are options for Barca to get out of that at the end of every season so it always felt like they were just waiting for someone better to come along.

They do appear to be a shadow of their former dominant selves, so a new manager who understood the club would be the best way to go – someone like Ronald Koeman.

The situation with the Holland boss is interesting now that EURO 2020 has been delayed, because reports in the Spanish press suggested he could break his contract after the competition had been completed:

#FCB ?? | Koeman tiene una cláusula que le permite romper su contrato con la Federación Holandesa si recibe una llamada del Barça tras la Eurocopa https://t.co/mfynbvjFxm — Diario SPORT (@sport) March 17, 2020

It’s not clear if that contract clause will now automatically carry on until after the tournament if it’s played next Summer, or what will happen with the La Liga calendar, so any plans to replace Setien could be plunged into chaos.

The big problem is Lionel Messi’s advancing years, the club clearly needs to rebuild but they also feel a duty to give Messi a great team so his final great years aren’t wasted, and that should extend to a top class manager too.

There’s a chance that Koeman might recognise he needs to join Barca this Summer anyway, but the delay could leave Barcelona even further behind Real Madrid if they go their act together.