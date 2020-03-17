Opinion: Steven Gerrard faces the ultimate dilemma over Liverpool being awarded the Premier League title

It’s still not clear if the league seasons will be played to a finish this year, so it leaves a whole host of options open right now.

The entire campaign could be declared null and void which will benefit some teams or we could see things just finish as they were and titles and relegation can be decided on what we’ve seen so far.

Naturally your opinion on that will come down to what it means for your team, but you have to think that Steven Gerrard has one almighty dilemma when it comes to this.

READ MORE: Great news for Liverpool as precedent from 1999 suggests they will be awarded the league title if UEFA has to intervene

He’s synonymous with Liverpool and although he couldn’t get the job done during his playing spell, it’s likely he would be delighted to see them awarded the league title so his team can finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

The real problem is this – we have to expect that all leagues will take a consistent approach to this, so if Liverpool are awarded the title then Celtic should be too.

Gerrard’s main job at Rangers is to stop Celtic winning ten-in-a-row, this season would make it nine and that leaves them just one season to save Rangers from seeing their biggest rivals landing the ultimate achievement.

It’s also worth noting that he’s not been able to land any silverware since arriving at Ibrox, with cup defeats to Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hearts not going down well with the fans and a loss in the Betfred Cup Final to Celtic wasn’t ideal either.

It’s even got to a point where failure to win anything next season could put his future at risk, so being able to write this season off might be a good thing for him.

That’s the big problem for Gerrard, would he rather protect his own reputation or see Liverpool win the title?