It’s easy to wonder how true it is when claims come out about a certain player who could’ve moved to a certain club, but it’s hard to make an argument that Barcelona are better off with Martin Braithwaite than Wissam Ben Yedder.

They were forced to sign the Danish striker from Leganes after a series of injuries left them short up front, but it sounds like things could’ve been different according to a report from Football Espana.

READ MORE: Title blow for Barcelona as Spanish Federation rules out handing them the title

They quote El Mundo Deportivo in saying that Monaco striker Ben Yedder claimed that Barcelona tried to sign him in the last two transfer windows, which suggests they did try to address the forward positions in January.

He scored 30 goals for Sevilla last season and also has 19 for Monaco already this campaign, so someone with that goal scoring prowess would be very welcome at Barca just now.

Although he talks about the interest from the Catalans, it’s not clear if the move didn’t happen because of his choice or because Barcelona couldn’t agree a fee with Sevilla or Monaco.

Despite that, he’s almost 30 so it’s hard to say that he would’ve been a long term answer for Barca, but they must be annoyed that they didn’t push harder to sign him.