Reports suggest Atletico Madrid hero vs Liverpool made vital contribution despite serious injury

It’s always galling to see your side lose a European Tie when they are expected to win, but it’s much worse when the decisive blow is struck by a player who was average in your league.

In truth the tie between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid was over before Alvaro Morata netted his late winner at Anfield, but that was the moment that killed any remaining hope.

He only managed 24 goals in 72 games for Chelsea, and often looked too lightweight to be a target man but not quick enough to play on the shoulder, so it wasn’t a surprise when they sold him to Atleti.

Further details have emerged about Morata during that game, and it actually makes the goal at the end even more impressive.

As reported by AS, it was discovered after the game that he had torn a hamstring, which suggests he was playing through that during his cameo appearance, so that should be respected.

Ordinarily that would’ve been a major blow as he’s now expected to be out for a few weeks to recover, but the whole Coronavirus crisis means he might be over it before the games start up again.