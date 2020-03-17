With little football going on it makes sense that the transfer rumour mill will go into overdrive again, and it feels like Liverpool are getting a lot of attention just now.

Of course Jurgen Klopp’s achievements this season should go down in history even if the Premier League doesn’t finish, but what happens next could be even more impressive.

It’s hard to see his team being able to play this well next season with the opposition being more determined to stop them and performance levels are bound to drop, so it makes sense that they would look to freshen things up.

Most of the talk has been about players leaving, as The Mirror reported that Klopp could move as many as six players out this Summer.

One of those was Naby Keita, and reports from Germany have been quick to link him with a return to RB Leipzig:

Following reports out of England. #LFC‘s Naby Keïta could be on his way out of England. #RBLeipzig could be a potential destination according to Bild. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) March 17, 2020

It’s a shame that things haven’t worked out as hoped for Keita, he looked ready made for the Premier League and his signing was widely applauded at the time, but he’s just not lived up to expectations.

The fans might even hope that an easy deal with Leipzig might smooth the way for someone like Timo Werner to move in the opposite direction, but it sounds like Keita could be off this Summer.