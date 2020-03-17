Video: James Milner comes up with new way to keep busy in latest viral social post

With football on lockdown currently, players around the world are having to keep busy at home and Liverpool ace James Milner is no different.

The Premier League have suspended all games until April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and so it remains to be seen when fixtures resume and are rescheduled.

While countless stars have posted on social media during the isolation period, Milner has seemingly started a new trend of informing his followers on what he’s been up to.

It started in response to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posting a video of himself dancing on TikTok, with Milner going for something a little more low-key by rationing his teabags.

It’s all got a lot more exciting on Tuesday though, as the Liverpool stalwart has now posted a video of himself cutting grass, equipped with scissors and a ruler.

We can only wait with baited breath to see what’s next, but it’s arguably providing some light-hearted entertainment to his followers during what is an increasingly difficult time for most people…