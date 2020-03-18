Arsenal in talks to sign young striker who has already met with Gunners

According to the MailOnline, Arsenal are reportedly in talks to sign Hammarby starlet Emil Roback, the Gunners will have to battle German giants Bayern Munich for the 16-year-old’s signature.

Roback, who as per Transfermarkt, has represented Sweden at Under-16s and Under-17s level. The Mail describe the ace as ‘quick and strong’, with the ace also possessing a ‘decent goal scoring record’.

The report also adds that Roback has already visited the Gunners for a training spell, with the starlet also taking a look around Arsenal’s facilities.

The Mail also report via FotbollDirekt that Hammarby’s sporting director Jesper Jansson has confirmed Roback’s talks with Arsenal.

Here’s what he had to say:

‘We were contacted and know about the interest. He has also met Arsenal. There’s a strong interest and there are more clubs as well.’

‘I understand the interest. He is a forward with a great physique, speed and already a skilled goalscorer.’

Arsenal have shown throughout their recent history that the pathway is their for talented youngsters to break into the first-team. Forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah are recent examples of this.

With the ace described by Hammarby’s chief as a ‘skilled goalscorer’, the Gunners could be on the brink of signing a real gem – the north London outfit just need need to beat Bayern to the ace’s signature.