Bad news for Real Madrid as Raheem Sterling set to agree new deal worth €20m PER YEAR

It seems like such a long time ago when Man City were banned from Europe and everyone wondered what it meant for them going forward, but then the whole footballing world was plunged into crisis.

That’s not to say that City’s predicament has been totally forgotten about, there are still so many questions about their star players and what the future holds for them.

Raheem Sterling was one player who looked set to move, with Goal being among countless outlets who linked him with a move to Real Madrid.

It’s a move that could’ve made sense, they need a new talisman to lead them and he’s at that stage in his career where he needs to be playing in the Champions League, but the latest news suggests he’s pledging his future to City:

#ManchesterCity are in talks to extend Raheem #Sterling’s contract until 2024 with a new wages of €20M a year. #transfers #MCFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 18, 2020

It certainly shows that City are looking to keep their best players at the club, but it could be interesting to see if this prompts more players to commit their futures to the club too.

In modern football you can never truly tell if a player is for sale or not, but this suggests that Real Madrid will need to look elsewhere this Summer.