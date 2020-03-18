Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.

The Austrian international has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world thanks to his brilliant performances for the Bavarians. This season however, Alaba has featured mostly as a centre-back, scoring a goal against Mainz while providing two assists against Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim.

According to German magazine Bild, Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in signing the 27-year-old who is currently valued at €65 million as claimed by Transfermarkt. This report also claims that Alaba is not sure of extending his stay at Bayern Munich which according to his current contract, comes to an end next summer.

The Austrian international has pretty much cemented himself as a legend for the club, scoring 30 goals while providing 48 assists in 372 appearances across all competitions so far. He has been a key reason behind Bayern’s successes over the past few years and the Bundesliga side won’t be too willing to let go of him.

Someone of Alaba’s quality and versatility would be a solid addition to either of Real Madrid or Barcelona’s squad. It’ll be interesting to see if either club tries to sign him during the summer.