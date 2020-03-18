Barcelona are reportedly willing to pay €40 million for Lazio defender Luiz Felipe.

The Brazilian centre-back has featured in 23 matches for the Biancocelesti this season so far, scoring a goal against Juventus while providing an assist versus Genoa.

Felipe has been linked to Barcelona lately with Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport claiming that the Blaugrana are interested in signing him. A recent report from Gazzetta Dello Sport states that the Catalan club are willing to make a bid of €40 million for his signature. It has also been claimed that Lazio want Felipe to sign a new contract that would extend his stay at the club till 2025.

Barcelona are in need of a quality centre-back who could well replace Gerard Pique in the longer run and the Brazilian could be a suitable option for them. Felipe has done pretty well for Lazio this season so far and he is a player the Biancocelesti would prefer having if they are to win the Serie A in 2020/21. Hence, it certainly wouldn’t be easy for Barcelona to sign the 22-year-old.