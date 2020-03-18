This could be an interesting Summer for Chelsea now that they can sign players again, so it could be seen as a transition period.

In many ways there are a lot of youngsters who can provide a platform for the club to build on for years to come, but it’s the veteran players who may be moved on and replaced.

One of those is Willian, he’s been a key player for a while now but there’s also been plenty of talk about him leaving, and there’s still no sign of a new contract being agreed.

A report from The Sun has suggested that he’s still keen to remain in London, and Spurs and Arsenal are heavily interested in signing him at the end of the season.

They looked at some comments from Kevin Phillips, who has tipped him to choose Spurs over Arsenal.

He said: “At the end of the day, it’s whether or not he fits into Mourinho’s style and where he plays. Mourinho generally plays a 4-2-3-1, so you could certainly see Willian playing on the left or right and giving them a bit of quality.”

The Brazilian also has some history of working with Mourinho so that could also come into things, but Spurs also seem like a team in regression so it might not be the smartest move to make.

It’s still not been confirmed that he will be leaving Chelsea in the Summer, but it’s starting to look like it might happen.