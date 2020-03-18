Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian international has been a regular for the Bianconeri since joining them from Roma, featuring in 167 matches so far with 22 goals and 36 assists to his name.

Pjanic has been linked to PSG lately with the Sun claiming that Juve were willing to offload him with the Ligue 1 giants interested.

Now, Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that Chelsea are interested in making a summer move for the 29-year-old as well. The report also suggests that Juventus would demand at least €60 million for Pjanic.

The Bosnian midfielder has featured in 32 matches across all competitions for Juventus this season so far, netting three goals while providing four assists.

If the Bianconeri want to sign Paul Pogba, they might need to let go of one of their players and Pjanic’s transfer could see them earn a good amount of money.

Chelsea have some pretty good midfielders in their squad but the addition of the 29-year-old would be useful for them.