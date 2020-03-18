Chelsea have announced that the Millenium Hotel at Stamford Bridge has been made available for the staff of the NHS.

A statement from the club’s official website claimed that the NHS accepted their offer to do so after being contacted by the club’s chairman Bruce Buck. The Millennium Hotel will offer accommodation to the staff members and all expenses will be covered by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

SEE MORE: Chelsea considering summer move for €60m Serie A midfielder

The coronavirus outbreak has already claimed thousands of lives across a number of nations. Footballing events have been suspended while the Euro 2020 has been postponed to next summer. Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is among the footballers who have contracted the coronavirus.

Providing accommodation to the NHS staff and paying their expenses is a pretty good gesture from the Blues given the current situation.

It’s going to take a while before the whole thing betters and we can only hope that those who affected recover at the earliest.