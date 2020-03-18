Chelsea star’s new contract talks dependent on Blues’ summer transfer plans

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Chelsea star Tammy Abraham’s new contract talks will hinge on the Blues’ transfer plans for the summer.

The England international is reportedly stalling over a new deal as he waits to see whether the west London outfit will sign a new forward this summer.

Simon Johnson claims that Chelsea would like to sign another attacker, as well as agree new terms with Abraham. The Athletic’s report also adds that at least one of Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud will leave.

The Blues’ prime forward target ahead of next season is Lyon star Moussa Dembele, the Fulham academy graduate has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising forwards over the last few years.

Abraham’s wage demands could also hinder contract negotiations, with the 22-year-old seeking a similar deal to Callum Hudson-Odoi. The promising winger earns up to £180,000-a-week with the Blues.

Frank Lampard’s side look to have a solid long-term striker in Abraham, the Blues should be prioritising a new contract for the star.

With all respect, lesser players in the Premier League have commanded less than the striker’s demands of up to £180,000-a-week.

Whilst some Chelsea fans may be uneasy after hearing of Abraham’s position, it’s certainly a smart stance for the striker to take.

Abraham’s led Lampard’s line brilliantly this season, he’s got every right to hold fire on a new deal until he knows who he’s competing with for a starting spot.

Abraham has 15 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.