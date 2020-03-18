It’s sometimes mystifying when a player looks perfect for a certain club, but it just doesn’t work out for them.

That seemed to be the case with Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona, he had shown some incredible ability at Liverpool and he looked the ideal man to replace Andres Iniesta and link the midfield and attack together, but the move didn’t work out.

He now finds himself on loan at Bayern Munich and although he’s had some nice moments, it sounds like they don’t intend to keep him after this season.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with his situation, and Chelsea have emerged as a serious candidate to sign him.

The report suggests that Frank Lampard’s men have made contact with the Brazilian, who joined from Liverpool for a fee of £142m a couple of seasons ago.

You have to think that the potential price tag will be a big issue here, but there’s no suggestion of how much Barca will want at this point. Despite that, you have to think there’s no way anyone will be wiling to pay anywhere close to the £142m fee at this point.

They go on to say that discussions have taken place and Lampard is trying to persuade him to make the move to London, but there’s no sign that a deal could be agreed at this point.