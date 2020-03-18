Inter Milan have reportedly identified Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine international has had a pretty good season for the Nerazzurrri so far, netting 16 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions so far. Martinez has been linked to Barcelona lately with Spanish newspaper Sport claiming that the Blaugrana are confident of signing him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter will try to sign Aubameyang if they lose Martinez. This report also claims that Timo Werner, Anthony Martial and Gabriel Jesus are the other strikers on the Nerazzurri’s shortlist.

Like Martinez, Aubameyang has been linked to Barca as well with Sport claiming that the Blaugrana are interested in signing him and the Gunners would demand at least €55 million.

The Gabon striker has been in fine form for the Gunners this season so far, netting 20 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Provided Inter do lose Martinez to Barcelona or any club, Aubameyang would be a suitable replacement. However, the Gunners would be far from willing to let him go.