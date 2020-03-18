Writing in his latest column for Betfair, former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov seems unsure on whether Bruno Fernandes will be able to ‘play together’ for the Red Devils.

The former Premier League striker reiterated that he would like Pogba to ‘stay at United’, the World Cup winner has been at the centre of transfer speculation ever since his return to England.

Berbatov added that he was ‘curious’ to see how Pogba and Fernandes ‘will link up’ with each other, the Portuguese playmaker has become United’s primary creative spark since arriving in January.

Berbatov believes that the pair could be ‘too similar to play together’, this question will be on all United fans’ lips – but they’ll just have to wait and see.

Here’s what Berbatov had to say on United’s star-studded midfield duo:

“I don’t know if Fernandes and Pogba can play together.”

“As a fan of Paul Pogba, I want him to stay at United, I think it would be best for him, but I am curious to see how he will link up with Fernandes.”

“They’re similar players, both intelligent enough to think three steps ahead when they’re on the ball. Sometimes footballers are too similar to play together.”

“But I hope that’s not the case here because, with Fernandes and Pogba in the same midfield, United could be a very imaginative team that would surprise opponents next season or even sooner.”

With most of the world’s major football leagues suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, perhaps this will give Pogba and Fernandes the perfect opportunity to get used to each other on the training pitch.

The duo have plenty of time to strike up chemistry and a potentially fierce partnership – without the pressure of having to perform alongside each other from the get-go.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can manage to get the dynamic duo to flourish alongside one another, the Red Devils will have one of the most talented midfields in the entire league.

Those two, lining up against a rejuvenated Fred or academy graduate Scott McTominay, would be a serious challenge for any top team to contend with.