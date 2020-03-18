Ex-PL star hails Liverpool’s Van Dijk as ‘more complete’ than Man United legend

According to the Mirror, former Premier League star Frank Leboeuf believes that Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk is ‘more complete’ than legendary Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic.

Leboeuf was quizzed on which formidable defender was the best on ESPN FC’s Extra Time show.

The retired French star hailed Vidic as a ‘dog’ and a ‘fantastic defender’, but believes that Van Dijk ‘can lead the team’ as well.

Leboeuf’s opinion will certainly cause a stir, Van Dijk has undoubtedly been the world’s best defender since he joined Liverpool – but Vidic was at the top level for a long time.

During Vidic’s eight years with the Red Devils, the Serbian won the Premier League five times, as well as winning the League Cup on three occasions and the Champions League in 2008.

Vidic was part of one of the best centre-back partnerships of all time, alongside England legend Rio Ferdinand.

Here’s what Leboeuf had to say on the stalwarts:

“I would go for Van Dijk. I think he’s more complete.”

“I loved Vidic, because I think he was a dog, and a fantastic defender. But Van Dijk can lead the team and has range with long balls.”

“I don’t think Vidic was capable of doing that. Hats off to Vidic, though.”

Van Dijk has already equalled Vidic’s achievement of a Champions League trophy, the Dutchman was also on his way to leading Liverpool to a historic first Premier League title – before the season was halted by the Coronavirus.

Is it fair to compare defenders of different generations? The modern centre-back is more of a ball-player, whereas Vidic is part of a stock of no-nonsense defenders.