Former Chelsea player Paulo Ferreira hailed Chelsea’s Reece James for his performances so far.

The youngster returned to Chelsea following his loan spell with Wigan Athletic last season. James has featured in 26 matches across all competitions for the Blues in 2019/20 so far, netting twice against Grimsby Town and Ajax while providing four assists.

Ferreira praised the 20-year-old and claimed that he is surprised to see him do well so early. As quoted by Goal.com, the former Portuguese international said: “He is a top player and a fantastic boy. For me, it was a pleasure to work with him last season when he was at Wigan. You could see the potential of the player and I thought he could come back to the club and do well.

“But if you ask me if I thought he would be doing what he has been doing, then I wouldn’t have believed you! But I am happy he surprised me. He is a fantastic boy, he is easy to work with and what he has been doing this season has been fantastic. He is really good going forward, with amazing crosses. You could see that at Wigan. But he has also improved a lot defensively.

“He is still a young player and learning. He has lots to improve on and too improve, you need minutes, to be tested and to make mistakes. But clearly he is going in the right direction.”

James has the attacking qualities of a modern-day full-back but could do better defensively. The 20-year-old has done pretty well for Chelsea this season so far and there’s a god chance we could see him become a regular under Frank Lampard in the upcoming months. With the Euros postponed to next summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, James has a fair chance of making Gareth Southgate’s squad if he keeps doing well